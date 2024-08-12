Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,677,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,453,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,890,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,098,000 after acquiring an additional 266,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sonos by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,963,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after acquiring an additional 221,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

SONO traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. 4,252,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,857 shares of company stock worth $1,597,178. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

