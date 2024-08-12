GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the July 15th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 440,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of -4.33. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

