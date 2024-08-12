GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the July 15th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 440,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of -4.33. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.
About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.