GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 1,640.7% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 20.68% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.35. 34,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.37 and a beta of 2.84. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

