Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.88.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

Shares of GWO opened at C$41.32 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$37.06 and a 12-month high of C$45.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The stock has a market cap of C$38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 63.25%.

Insider Activity at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$42,065.52. 70.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.