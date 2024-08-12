Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE GRN opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$13.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45, a PEG ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.44.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.20 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 51.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables will post 0.0004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

