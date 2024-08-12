Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Head to Head Comparison

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Versus Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.50 million 1.96 $1.07 million $0.09 10.11 Versus Systems $139,722.00 26.90 -$10.51 million N/A N/A

Greenpro Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greenpro Capital and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital 22.18% 8.61% 6.79% Versus Systems -7,480.35% -204.20% -165.00%

Summary

Greenpro Capital beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

