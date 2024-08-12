Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Director Acquires $159,150.00 in Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $590,531.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Groupon Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $420.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.83. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
