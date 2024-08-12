Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Director Acquires $159,150.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Free Report) Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $590,531.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Groupon Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $420.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.83. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Groupon

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.