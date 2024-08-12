Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Haivision Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HAIVF remained flat at C$3.08 on Monday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.43. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$2.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.10.
About Haivision Systems
