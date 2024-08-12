Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HAIVF remained flat at C$3.08 on Monday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.43. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$2.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.10.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

