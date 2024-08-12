Hanesbrands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 9,394 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 374% compared to the average daily volume of 1,981 put options.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. 8,062,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,494,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,661,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,308 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 183.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.