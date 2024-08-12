Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 1,431,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 923,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HA

Hawaiian Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $731.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,220.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.