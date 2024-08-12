HC Wainwright Cuts Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $7.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 199.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verastem from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Verastem Price Performance

VSTM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. 316,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,888. The company has a market cap of $59.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.20. Verastem has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 4,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

