HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,606 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.06.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $361.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $369.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

