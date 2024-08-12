Head to Head Comparison: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.43 billion 3.87 $67.81 million $0.82 79.18 Clarivate $2.60 billion 1.41 -$911.20 million ($1.66) -3.32

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pegasystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pegasystems and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 3 8 0 2.73 Clarivate 2 3 3 0 2.13

Pegasystems presently has a consensus target price of $82.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.21%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.65%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems 8.72% 49.62% 11.56% Clarivate -39.29% 10.11% 3.85%

Summary

Pegasystems beats Clarivate on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client's business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.