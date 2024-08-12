Head-To-Head Review: LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) versus Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadre and LogicMark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $508.64 million 2.70 $38.64 million $1.01 33.51 LogicMark $9.73 million 0.05 -$14.55 million ($10.71) -0.02

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 2 3 0 2.60 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cadre and LogicMark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cadre presently has a consensus price target of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Cadre’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than LogicMark.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 7.58% 19.18% 8.69% LogicMark -148.63% -86.78% -69.24%

Volatility & Risk

Cadre has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Cadre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadre beats LogicMark on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, the Department of Energy, Los Alamos National Laboratories, Waste Isolation Plant, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company's devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one's health and safety remotely. It also manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through the United States Veterans Health Administration (VHA), direct-to-consumers, healthcare durable medical equipment dealers and distributors, monitored security dealers and distributors, and its ecommerce website logicmark.com and Amazon.com. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

