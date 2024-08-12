Head to Head Survey: Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) vs. NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL)

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NEXGEL and Atrion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $4.74 million 3.68 -$3.16 million ($0.55) -5.09 Atrion $176.67 million 4.57 $19.41 million $10.64 43.14

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL. NEXGEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

2.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -67.48% -54.71% -31.35% Atrion 10.60% 7.75% 7.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NEXGEL and Atrion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Atrion beats NEXGEL on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. Its cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. The company's ophthalmic products consist of a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It manufactures products for safe needle and scalpel blade containment; inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

