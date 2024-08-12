Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0546

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $39.06 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,865,137,906 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,865,137,907.739296 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05315299 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $31,538,000.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

