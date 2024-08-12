HI Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $155,165.38 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048432 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $198,359.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

