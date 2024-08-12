Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.53.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $206.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.05 and its 200-day moving average is $206.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

