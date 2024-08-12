Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Up 1.5 %
HSON stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 0.56.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
