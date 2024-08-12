Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.89.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.99. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,827,000 after purchasing an additional 162,562 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

