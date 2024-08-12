Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.69

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 994121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.21%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -347.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Recommended Stories

