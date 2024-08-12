ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. William Blair raised ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

ICFI traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $155.80. 24,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,981 shares of company stock worth $984,811 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

