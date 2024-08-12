iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 1,324.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

