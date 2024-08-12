IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.71.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.34. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$30.34 and a 12-month high of C$39.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.66%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

