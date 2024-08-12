IMC Chicago LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,888 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,184,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,606,515. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

