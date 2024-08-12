INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF) Short Interest Update

INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

INDUS Stock Performance

INDHF stock remained flat at C$22.00 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.00. INDUS has a 52 week low of C$22.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.00.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

