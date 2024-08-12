Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Innodata in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of INOD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. 898,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,960. Innodata has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.07 million, a PE ratio of 307.83 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,142,000. Plustick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Innodata by 128.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

