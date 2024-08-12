Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Trading 6.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Innodata traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 295,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 647,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Innodata in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Innodata Trading Up 7.9 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.64 million, a P/E ratio of 333.67 and a beta of 2.33.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
