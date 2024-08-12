Insider Buying: Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Major Shareholder Buys 981,898 Shares of Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 981,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,946,626.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 199,931,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,309,123.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Drilling L.P. Arkoma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 825,868 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $8,060,471.68.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CRK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,584,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,094. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

