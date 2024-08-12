Insider Buying: DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) CFO Buys 200 Shares of Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.22 per share, for a total transaction of $14,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTM traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 442,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,919. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.71%.

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DTM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $61,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,070,000 after buying an additional 490,613 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 809,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,438,000 after buying an additional 99,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,309,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.