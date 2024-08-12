Insider Buying: Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $42,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,584 shares in the company, valued at $9,213,496.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 4.2 %

HRTG traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. 1,044,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,014. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $203.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 61,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

