Insider Buying: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Acquires $12,625.50 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,992.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 302,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

