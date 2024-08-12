Insider Buying: Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Director Purchases $45,500.00 in Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) Director Kirk Malloy purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RPID stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 204.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

