Insider Buying: Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Purchases $785,000.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $785,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,430,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,036,388.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 1,000,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $1,630,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $387,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $901,304.32.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $1,285,000.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.62 on Monday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $600.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after buying an additional 8,900,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,993,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,993,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

