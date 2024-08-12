Insider Buying: W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WPC traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.91.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

