Insider Selling: Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) COO Sells 14,813 Shares of Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $219,824.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,199.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

ARIS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.01. 576,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,435. The company has a market cap of $871.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

