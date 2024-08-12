Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Director Sells $111,270.00 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

NYSE VTOL opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 943.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

