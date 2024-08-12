Insider Selling: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) CFO Sells $250,800.00 in Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $100.32 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $103.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

