Insider Selling: Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Sells 540 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.39. 3,058,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 23,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

