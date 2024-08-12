Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Sells $1,321,115.52 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Entergy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ETR opened at $117.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 38.2% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entergy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 66,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Entergy by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

