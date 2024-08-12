Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $228,849.30 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.52 million, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 220.3% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 264,191 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 972.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 180,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

