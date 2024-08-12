Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $228,849.30 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
FIGS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.52 million, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.98.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
