Insider Selling: Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) VP Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) VP Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $957.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at about $7,430,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 22.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,563,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 285,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Interface by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 247,350 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Interface by 1,041.8% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 228,435 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

