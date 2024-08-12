Insider Selling: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) General Counsel Sells $20,025.36 in Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $20,025.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 270,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,446.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Latham Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $5.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $612.54 million, a P/E ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,922,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 658,280 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Latham Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Latham Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Latham Group by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

