Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,559,149.90 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.70, for a total transaction of $1,559,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,620,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,120,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $305.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $213.38 and a one year high of $330.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.99.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.