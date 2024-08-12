Insider Selling: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Insider Sells 102,025 Shares of Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $1,993,568.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,630,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J Scott Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of Mueller Water Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,141. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 757,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $14,642,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MWA. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Water Products

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.