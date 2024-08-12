Insider Selling: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CTO Sells 11,601 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $183,643.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Avital Pardo sold 200 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $3,122.00.

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 6.44.

Pagaya Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $229.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.93.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

