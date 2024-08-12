Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $3,145,832.75 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $3,145,832.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,441,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ResMed Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $216.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $225.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 11,960.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

