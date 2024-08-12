Insider Selling: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Insider Sells $126,488.37 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $126,488.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,028.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 185.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

