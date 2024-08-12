Insider Selling: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Sells $17,180,000.00 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Wendy’s Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of WEN opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $21.75.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,094,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,446,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 199,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wendy’s
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.