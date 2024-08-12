Insider Selling: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Sells $17,180,000.00 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEN opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,094,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,446,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 199,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.