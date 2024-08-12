Insider Selling: TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Senior Officer Sells 38,125 Shares of Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56.

TMX Group Stock Performance

X traded up C$0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 67,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.77. TMX Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$28.32 and a twelve month high of C$42.50.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMX Group

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.