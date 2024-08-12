Insider Selling: TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Senior Officer Sells 38,125 Shares of Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56.
TMX Group Stock Performance
X traded up C$0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 67,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.77. TMX Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$28.32 and a twelve month high of C$42.50.
TMX Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
